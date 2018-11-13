What Indy can learn from losing out on Amazon’s HQ2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis will not be home to Amazon’s $5 billion corporate expansion.

Despite making the short list of 20 cities, the Circle City lost out to New York's Long Island City and Virginia's Arlington.

In total, Amazon plans to add 50,000 jobs between the two locations.

The search began in September 2017 when Seattle-based Amazon announced it would start accepting proposals for what quickly became known as HQ2.

During the process, Amazon narrowed 238 bids to 20 finalists, including Chicago, Denver, Nashville and Miami. Executives traveled across the United States – and to one Canadian city – to tour sites to find the company's next home. Indianapolis was also among those finalists.

Ultimately, it did not come as a big surprise to many people that Amazon didn’t choose Indianapolis, but local economist experts say there are some positive lessons to be learned.

"It’s probably been a good experience. We’ve gotten some exposure. The city has come together to put this bid together, so it’s not terrible thing. It’s a disappointment, but it could be worse," said Kyle Anderson with the IUPUI School of Business.

Anderson says Indianapolis can learn from what Amazon said was lacking locally, especially better mass transit, to attract other businesses in the future.

"Some things like public transportation are things Indy will have to improve going forward to be attractive," said Anderson.

Although details of the incentive plan offered to Amazon was not disclosed, the Indy Chamber Chief Economic Development Officer Maureen Krauss added, “Simply by being in Amazon’s top 20, we are winners. This honor gave the Indy Region and the state the global exposure and the internal learnings to put us in a very positive position for future prospects.

Mayor Joe Hogsett believes the effort the city put into attracting Amazon will pay off in the long run. Hogsett released a statement on the matter: