A shooting at a south side apartment complex leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting that happened late Tuesday on the city’s south side.

Just before midnight IMPD officers were called to the 4100 block of El Lago Boulevard at Stone Lake Apartments on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound lying in the apartment complex parking lot.

Medics rushed the man to Eskenazi Hospital where the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Investigators have a person that claims they heard something, drove to the area and found the victim. Police don’t know if the shooting was prompted by an argument, or if it occurred in a vehicle or on foot.

“This is an important one where if anyone heard or saw something before midnight to please contact police or Crime Stoppers,” said IMPD Capt. Harold Turner.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. However, they urge caution when people are outside, and especially when alone.

“The best advice for people –don’t walk around by yourself at night. Walk around in a group. Know your area. Know your surroundings… be aware of your situation,” cautioned Capt. Turner. “A lot of people are on their phone and don’t notice someone walking up to them. Be aware of what is going on around you. Be smart. A vast majority of the violence in this city is still targeted… for the most part it’s over drugs or stupid disagreements. The vast majority of our citizenry are not engaged in activity that increases their chance to be a part of violence.”