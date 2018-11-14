× Driver narrowly escapes serious injury after pumpkin thrown from Indiana overpass hits car

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A woman narrowly escaped injury after a pumpkin was thrown from an overpass and crashed through her windshield in northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say 64-year-old Susan Brown of Edwardsburg, Michigan was driving eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road east of Michigan City when the object struck the driver’s side shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say Brown was hit by the pumpkin, which caused her to crash into a ditch. Luckily, she reportedly walked away with only minor injuries.

Police believe the pumpkin was thrown from the N. Goldring Rd. overpass. This is the second report of this type of incident that occurred at this location and the third in this area since November 7, 2018, according to police. Officers say all three incidents happened between 8:44 p.m. and midnight.

“Throwing objects from an overpass can cause injuries as well as death,” said state police in a press release. “Anyone caught committing this crime can be charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, or overpass mischief, a felony, if the victim sustains injuries.”

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Indiana State Trooper Trent Jones at 574-206-2931.