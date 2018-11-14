Eyeing first winter ‘storm’ of the season with snow likely! Thursday morning rush hour messy…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures are very cold...could be the coldest start this season, if we drop to 18° before sunrise! Winds chills are in the lower teens and all layers needed out-the-door. Plenty of sunshine and frost to greet you today at sunrise (7:29am) and will be enjoyed through most of the afternoon, while clouds slowly increase from the south. Afternoon highs will again be below average, with highs reaching the upper 30's.

A winter "storm" is on the move and arrives several hours after midnight tonight. It appears that this will begin as patchy freezing rain across our southern counties and arrive in downtown around 6:00am. Eventually changing to snow, that will likely fall for a few hours in the morning! This should make for an interesting, slow, messy end to the rush hour! Snow could fall steadily, creating quick accumulations and reducing visibility. For now, up to 3" could fall in and around downtown, with a higher band setting up west and slightly southwest of the city! As temperatures move above freezing, rain and snow will mix through the afternoon and roads improving. Still some work in this forecast but this is what we know at this time: