Former student files Title IX lawsuit against Anderson University

ANDERSON, Ind. – A student has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Anderson University, claiming they didn’t thoroughly investigate his report that he was abused by members of the football team.

According to the lawsuit, a former student was recruited to play baseball for the university in 2016. He claims that three members of Anderson University’s football team attacked him on two separate occasions. It went on to say he allegedly was physically assaulted and had his life threatened.

He also alleges they attempted to sexual assault him.

The former student alleges the university failed to comply with proper Title XI regulations in response to his report of sexual misconduct.

He stopped attending Anderson University following the 2016 fall semester and is suing the school for emotional, financial and other damages.