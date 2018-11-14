Freezing rain along with sleet and snow arriving late; Winter Weather Advisory issued

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Onset of freezing rain, sleet and even briefly some snow develops south and spreads north after 10 p.m.
FREEZING RAIN/ SLEET AND SNOW
The biggest impact for this storm system is the upwelling of warmer and moist air over sub-freezing temperatures at the surface. The freezing rain threat as outlined here yesterday will impact most of south-central Indiana into central Indiana before sunrise.
Ice accumulation is expected before sunrise with some locations receiving amounts of .10″ or higher. Slick conditions are to develop from south to north pre-dawn.
The storm’s dry slot will punch into the state and cut off much of the precipitation by mid-morning. As the jet stream arrives overhead by noon, temperatures will steadily climb above the critical freezing mark. Improvements are expected by early afternoon.
STICKING SNOW?
The storm will pivot overhead and pull east later in the day. Snowfall with the storm will most likely be heaviest in the western/colder flank of the low pressure. A band of steady to heavy wet snow could fall with accumulation of up to 4″ to 6″ in parts of eastern Illinois. Given the placement of the low, snowfall amounts will cut off sharply from west to east. At this time, accumulation will be highest in far western Indiana and tamper to only light amounts east.
A burst of snow will sweep across the state later tomorrow evening, signaling the storm system’s departure.
WAITING ON A WARM UP
The cold weather pattern isn’t letting up just yet. Colder then average temperatures will persist through the weekend. Reinforcing cold behind a new front Saturday night may trigger a few flurries or light snow into Sunday.
Longer range – a flattening of the pattern is still in the works meaning a warming trend is still in the works before Thanksgiving. Temperatures will return to the 50s starting by the middle of next week!