Freezing rain along with sleet and snow arriving late; Winter Weather Advisory issued

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Onset of freezing rain, sleet and even briefly some snow develops south and spreads north after 10 p.m.

FREEZING RAIN/ SLEET AND SNOW

The biggest impact for this storm system is the upwelling of warmer and moist air over sub-freezing temperatures at the surface. The freezing rain threat as outlined here yesterday will impact most of south-central Indiana into central Indiana before sunrise.

Ice accumulation is expected before sunrise with some locations receiving amounts of .10″ or higher. Slick conditions are to develop from south to north pre-dawn.