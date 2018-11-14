Here’s where to find a free Thanksgiving Day meal around central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Looking for a free, warm meal this Thanksgiving?
Several churches and organizations are offering Thanksgiving Day meals for those in need.
And if you’re looking to give back this Thanksgiving, many of these charities still need volunteers.
Check out the list below:
Watkins Family Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: —Watkins Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis –Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Bellefontaine St., Indianapolis –Harper’s Bar and Grill, 4202 W. 56th St., Indianapolis
To place a delivery order, CALL: 317-327-7175
Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County
When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p .m.
Where: White River Christian Church, 1685 N. 10th St., Noblesville –Sheridan Community Center, 300 E 6th St., Sheridan –St. Louis de Montfort, 11441 Hague Rd., Fishers
All locations include a free sit down meal without reservations. All assistance is first-come-first served.
Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc.
When: Nov. 22 (Meal deliveries)
Dinner line is open now, CALL: 317-636-7985 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m. through Nov. 16) and (6 – 8 a.m. on Nov. 22)
Feast of Plenty Community Outreach
When: Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield
Plainfield Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner
When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Guilford Township Community Center, 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield
Johnson County Thanksgiving Banquet
When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St., Franklin
Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner
When: Nov. 18, 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: Global Interfaith Partnership, 3808 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis