Mom taking action at her son’s school bus stop on city’s east side after tragedy in Rochester

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A mom on the city's east side is taking matters into her own hands at her 6-year-old son's school bus stop. Ashley Dean noticed too many drivers ignoring the stop arm when her son got on and off the bus. She decided to find a way to make the cars pay attention.

Dean decided to stand in the middle of Brookville Road with a reflective safety vest while the bus stopped to pick up or drop off kids. She tries to block traffic so drivers do not go pass the school bus.

It's a busy four lane road. MSD of Warren Township finds it dangerous. The transportation department said it does not want other parents to do this. Dean felt this was the best option to keep kid's safe.

"They said they could patrol the areas but it just didn't seem like it was enough," she said.

She took action the day after a driver hit and killed 3 siblings at their bus stop in Rochester last month. Dean said a bus driver used his own money to pay for her safety vest.

"All it takes is one person to make a difference so maybe me doing this can make all the difference as far as safety of the kids here," Dean said.

Dean believes this is working. She has been noticing fewer people going around the school bus. To her, this is worth it.

"There is no reason putting that child in danger if you are fully capable of trying to help," she said.

The school district's transportation department has received complaints about stop arm violations at this bus stop. They plan to put up more signs on the road to warn drivers.