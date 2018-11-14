New attractions ahead at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. -- Christkindlmarkt attracted thousands of people when it debuted last year, and this year it's back with something new. Sherman went to Carmel to get a preview of Central Indiana's newest holiday tradition.
