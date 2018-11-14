× Noblesville school shooting suspect expected to learn punishment today

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The 13-year-old boy who who admitted to shooting his teacher and his classmate at Noblesville West Middle School will learn his punishment this morning.

There are a few different scenarios the judge could announce at the disposition hearing.

The most severe punishment: getting sent to a juvenile detention facility. But the judge could also order the teen to serve community service, spend time in a mental health treatment center or serve probation.

Last week, court testimony revealed the suspect had recorded a video in his basement, hours before the shooting, warning of his plans to “take lives,” including his own. In the video, he was flashing several handguns.

The suspect’s mother testified that her son had found the keys to a gun safe in their home. He admitted he took those guns to school, went into his science classroom and shot teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler. They both survived.

If the teen had been charged as an adult, he would have faced 11 counts, including attempted murder and aggravated battery. But his case cannot be heard in adult court because under current Indiana law a child who is 13 can only be waived to adult court if his attempt to commit murder “is actually successful,” according to Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham.

Someone as young as 12 years old can be tried as an adult for murder, but the statute has been interpreted to not include attempted murder, he said.

The disposition hearing, which is equivalent to an adult sentencing, will begin at 9 a.m. We will have a team inside the courtroom and will have updates as they become available.