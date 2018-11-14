× Noblesville suspect back in court today, expected to learn fate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind—This morning we expect to learn what will happen to the 13-year-old boy who admitted to school shooting in Noblesville earlier this year.

The worst-case for the suspect would be getting sent to a juvenile detention facility, but the judge could also order the teen to serve community service, spend time in a mental health treatment center, or serve probation.

Last week, court testimony revealed the suspect had recorded a video in his basement, hours before the shooting, warning of his plans to “take lives,” including his own. In the video, he was flashing several handguns.

The suspect’s mother testified that her son had found the keys to a gun safe in their home. He admitted he took those guns to school, went into his science classroom and shot teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler.

Both survived.

The disposition hearing, which is equivalent to an adult sentencing, will begin at 9 a.m. We will have a team inside the courtroom and will have updates as they become available.