Manhunt underway on northwest side after teen shot inside Walmart, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are searching for a man on the northwest side following a shooting inside a Walmart on W. 86th St.

Just after 10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Walmart in regards to a shooting.

IMPD says two males and two females were at a check-out lane when one of the males shot one of them, stemming from an argument.

Police say a female teen was shot and was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition.

IMPD has a perimeter set up and says a black male ran westbound on 86th St. in a puffy coat.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.