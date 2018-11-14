× Victim’s sister holds out hope for resolution in 1978 Burger Chef murders

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Theresa Jefferies can’t remember the last conversation she had with her older sister Ruth Shelton on Nov. 17, 1978, but she can’t forget the sound of her voice.

“I recall her voice from that day because as she was rushing to get ready for work after school, she ran through and said, ‘Hi,’ and ran back through and said, ‘Bye,’ and that voice I will remember forever.”

Ruth was 30 days away from her 18th birthday, and just a couple months into her job at the Speedway Burger Chef on Crawfordsville Road where she was being paid $2.65 an hour, a big raise from her previous job at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Late that Friday night, as Ruth and her co-workers were closing the restaurant, investigators think at least two men came inside in what may have been a botched attempted robbery, kidnapped the four employees and murdered them in a wooded area off Stones Crossing Road in Johnson County where their bodies were discovered 36 hours later.

“I was woken up in the early hours of the morning, I’m thinking around 6 a.m., when my brother told me that Ruth had been kidnapped,” recalled Jefferies. “Up until the time that we heard that she had been found we had expected to have her back and everything was going to be fine and we would be very thankful. It was like a fog.”

During a briefing to mark the anniversary of the cold case killings of Shelton, Jayne Friedt, Mark Flemmonds and Daniel Davis, Indiana State Police investigators released for the first time a photograph of the broken knife blade that was discovered at the murder scene, advising it was likely carried in a sheath by the killer.

Two of the victims were shot, one was stabbed and the other died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators have previously focused on a crew of suspects who had robbed other Burger Chef and fast food restaurants in Indianapolis in 1978 armed with inside knowledge of one man’s girlfriend who worked at another location.

Three of those suspects are dead and one of them told FOX59 News in October he had no knowledge of the robbery and was tired of being questioned by reporters, lawyers and police.

“It’s frustrating that it hasn’t been figured out but at the same time so much has changed and maybe this just happened in the wrong year,” said Jefferies, who is encouraged by ISP’s review of evidence and files utilizing DNA and artificial intelligence technologies.

“I believe that there is always a chance unless you don’t try, and so I don’t know that I have more faith of less faith, I’ve just always had the understanding that I may not see this resolved, but there’s always hope, there will be.”

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the unsolved 1978 killings of four employees of the Burger Chef in Speedway to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.