3 suspects arrested in connection with string of Indianapolis robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police arrested three men in connection to a robbery spree across the city.

On Nov. 9, officers learned of a report of an armed robbery in progress at the AutoZone at 5455 North Keystone Ave. A perimeter was set up around the business just before 9:30 p.m. Three suspects came out of the building with their faces hidden.

When officers approached them, two suspects turned toward them and the officers could see they were armed. One officer fired two shots at the suspects, and missed them. One of the suspects then got into a car and fled the scene.

He later crashed at 55th and Oxford and was taken into custody. The two other suspects ran away and one was captured; the other was not despite search assistance from a drone and K9.

Investigators tied the incident to George Taylor Jr., 30, James Bess, 28 and Tony Hamilton, 27. All three were arrested. As the investigation unfolded, police were able to link them to the following robberies:

8/16/18: Thornton’s at 7425 E. Washington St.

8/21/18: Steak N Shake at 2403 N. Post Rd.

8/27/18: Speedway Gas Station at 1590 N. Post Rd.

8/28/18: Village Pantry at 1415 W. 86th St.

9/4/18: Speedway Gas Station at 965 N. German Church Rd.

9/11/18: Penn Station at 1004 N. Shadeland Ave.

9/12/18: Speedway Gas Station at 11531 E. Washington St. (Cumberland)

9/19/18: CVS at 7240 E. 82nd St.

10/1/18: Liquor Unlimited at 10030 E. 10th St.

10/8/18: Auto Zone at 1170 N. Arlington Ave.

10/16/18: Auto Zone at 2739 E. 38th St.

10/22/18: Steak N Shake at 7930 E. Washington St.

10/24/18: Auto Zone at 11120 E. Washington St. (Cumberland)

10/24/18: Auto Zone at 8702 E. Washington St.

11/9/18: Auto Zone at 5455 N. Keystone Ave.

Hamilton was charged with one count of armed robbery. Bess was charged with six counts, and Taylor was charged with 15 counts.