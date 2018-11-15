× Aftermath of morning ice; we’re not out of the woods yet

What a morning! Sleeting conditions are easing and now we’re left with the aftermath of so much ice build up. Some of the pictures are beautiful while others are more devastating. We’ve had viewers sending us photos from tree limbs and sheets of ice on cars, to beautifully glazed trees.

A BIG TOLL ON POWER LINES

Areas like Decatur county reported numerous road closing due to tree limbs in the roadways. However, it wasn’t just trees down and travel conditions this morning. Central Indiana is still dealing with a significant amount of power outages too. Some of that from trees limbs falling on power lines and some of it simply from ice! Ice accumulations totaled over a 1/4″ for many areas. That ice also built up on power lines causing over 50,000 customers, between Duke Energy and IPL, to lose power due to this mornings storm.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Our sleeting event is mainly over but we’re not out of the woods just yet. That ice is still weighing on many power lines and trees, which could cause new outages and tree limbs to come down. We’ll have to wait until later this afternoon when temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30’s to really get rid of all that ice build up.

MORE WINTRY WEATHER TODAY

A few spotty heavy wet snow showers will be possible through the afternoon hours. Any accumulation this afternoon will be minor and mainly to the north and east side of central Indiana.

If you’re sick of the wintry conditions, especially after today, good news on the horizon. Temperatures warming back near the average are in the forecast as we head toward Thanksgiving.