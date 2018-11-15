× Anderson father ‘overwhelmed by anger and confusion’ after son’s hot car death

DALEVILLE, Ind. – An Anderson father spoke with FOX59 after after his 2-year-old son Jaxon Stults crawled into a hot car and later died back in September.

Police arrested the toddler’s mother, Britni Wihebrink. A judge recently denied her request to lower the bond.

John Stults is the boy’s father. He said Wihebrink had full custody of Jaxon. Court documents said Wihebrink was drinking and took a nap when the boy got into a car outside a Daleville apartment.

Her friend’s 15-year-old son found Jaxon lying on the back floorboard of the car. Her friend picked the child up and brought him inside. Wihebrink called 911, and she told dispatch someone was performing CPR on her son, but he was starting to turn blue.

Medics rushed to the scene, and he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

“It’s like my worst nightmare,” said Stults.

Stults said his son loved music and dancing. The family was supposed to be celebrating the boy’s 3rd birthday a few days ago.

“Every memory I have of my son is just him being the happiest kid in the world,” he said.

Stults said he has been overwhelmed by anger and confusion. He still does not understand how his son got stuck in a car.

“Physically I feel like something is, you know, choking me, you know? That is the best way I can describe it.” Stults said.

He can’t get Jaxon back but as he struggles with the loss of his first born, he said he hopes Wihebrink finds the help she needs.

“I think it is better for somebody to sit right there and just face their consequences,” he said.

Wihebrink’s bond is set at $55,000 cash only. Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 14.