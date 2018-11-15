Bobblehead of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent now available for pre-order

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — He’s captured hearts around Indiana and the entire sports world.

Now, you can have your very own bobblehead of Tyler Trent, the 20-year-old Purdue student who’s become a rallying cause for the university and its football team.

The bobblehead, available for pre-order, costs $30 (plus $8 shipping). Five dollars from each sale will be split between the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. The figure features the Purdue logo on the side of Tyler’s head along with a nifty Purdue-themed suit. Orders are expected to arrive in February.

While many in Indiana knew about Tyler’s story, it wasn’t until Purdue beat Ohio State on the national stage that the rest of the sports world learned about his battle against cancer. He’s since served as an announcer at an Indiana Pacers game and co-hosted the Dan Dakich Show.

“We were thrilled that Tyler loved the idea for a #TylerStrong bobblehead as much as we did, as we think it’s the perfect way to honor him while also raising funds for cancer research and increasing awareness about cancer,” said Phil Sklar, co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “So many people across the world have been touched by Tyler’s story and we think this bobblehead is the perfect way to celebrate Tyler and everything he stands for!”

“Usually bobbleheads are reserved for only the greatest (like Sister Jean), so the opportunity to have a bobblehead made in honor of me and to have the proceeds go to the V Foundation and the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment couldn’t be a more perfect match,” Tyler said. “I’m so thankful and humbled by this honor and hope that people continue to donate and give to cancer research through v.org/tylertrent and the Endowment.”

You can learn more here.