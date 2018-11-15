× Can’t decide what pie to make for Thanksgiving? Try Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Can’t decide what to make for Thanksgiving? Just make all of the desserts in one tasty pie!

This Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake from Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen combines pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and cheesecake. Best of all, it’s a no-bake pie, so you can make it on Thanksgiving morning without having to worry about it taking up oven space.

Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake

Yield: Serves about 8 people

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup pecans

1 Tablespoon Challenge butter

2 (8 ounce) packages Challenge cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 ounces whipped topping

1 graham cracker crust

Directions