Can’t decide what pie to make for Thanksgiving? Try Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake!
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Can’t decide what to make for Thanksgiving? Just make all of the desserts in one tasty pie!
This Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake from Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen combines pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and cheesecake. Best of all, it’s a no-bake pie, so you can make it on Thanksgiving morning without having to worry about it taking up oven space.
Butter Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Yield: Serves about 8 people
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cup pecans
- 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter
- 2 (8 ounce) packages Challenge cream cheese
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 ounces whipped topping
- 1 graham cracker crust
Directions
- Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add pecans and cook for several minutes, stirring frequently. Set aside and let cool.
- Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and brown sugar in large bowl on medium speed until smooth.
- Add pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla and beat until thoroughly combined.
- Stir in whipped topping and toasted pecans and spread mixture evenly into graham cracker crust.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Garnish with caramel and more pecans if desired.