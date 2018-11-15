Chainsaws, guns, ATVs among stolen items found at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Bartholomew County say a large amount of stolen property was found at a home in Columbus on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 1200 block of Jonesville Road after receiving a complaint regarding stolen property. When officers arrived, they found a stolen motorcycle and other suspected stolen property.

The other items included guns, ATVs and chainsaws. After getting a search warrant fr the two-acre property, investigators spent two days checking serial numbers on the items, which they were able to track back to theft reports from Indiana and Kentucky.

Several of the vehicles on the property had false identification numbers, police said. One of the firearms had been reported stolen and another had its serial code scraped off.

Part of a methamphetamine lab was also discovered, along with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Miller, 40 faces preliminary charges of theft, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Amie Chapman, 31, was preliminarily charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.