Clinton County teen who killed 2 sisters after crashing into home will be sentenced

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – The teen driver convicted of crashing her car into a Clinton County home and killing two sisters will be sentenced Thursday morning.

Back in September, 18-year-old Alia Sierra pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide in last year’s crash. Each count carries a term of one to six years, meaning Sierra likely faces between two and 12 years. A judge will make the final decision this morning.

Despite the fact that Sierra was 17 in July 2017 when the crash occurred, she will face charges as an adult.

Investigators said Sierra was traveling more than 100 miles an hour when she lost control of the car and drove through the Fullerton’s home which is more than 100 feet from the roadway.

Haleigh Fullerton, 17, and Callie Fullerton, 8, were on the couch watching TV in the living room at the time. They were killed on impact.

Other teens in the car with Sierra told police they asked her to slow down.

Police also said at the time that Sierra was high on opiates, but Sierra’s attorneys argued that further drug tests came back negative. The judge denied the request from Sierra’s attorneys to keep the case in juvenile court, saying the juvenile system doesn’t provide enough options for treatment or consequences.

Prosecutors said several charges related to intoxicated driving were dropped after the negative drug test.