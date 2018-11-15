× Colts giving troubled cornerback Jalen Collins another chance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Practice squad additions rarely create a ripple in the NFL, but the Indianapolis Colts produced one Thursday.

General manager Chris Ballard signed cornerback Jalen Collins to the practice squad. It’s essentially a no-risk, high-reward move for a player whose last appearance was as a Super Bowl starter.

Collins was a 2015 second-round draft who has been suspended for times by the NFL for violating its substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs policies. His most recent suspension was levied April 9 and forced him to miss the first 10 games of this season.

Collins, 25, also was suspended for four games in 2016 and twice in 2017, for the first 10 games for violating the league’s PED policy and four games later in the season.

The 6-2, 198-pounder could represent an upgrade in the secondary if he can avoid further off-field issues. He appeared in 24 games with 8 starts with the Falcons and registered 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and 10 passes defensed

Collins last played for the Atlanta Falcons in their Super Bowl LI loss to New England following the 2016 season. He started and finished with 11 tackles, including a team-high 10 solos.

The Colts’ cornerbacks have been inconsistent all season and hindered by a fading pass rush. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72 percent of their passes, the second-high total in the league and the highest in team history.

Of the Colts’ 9 interceptions, only three have been notched by corners: two by Kenny Moore II and one by Pierre Desir.

