× Ice storm eases late morning; milder, quieter days ahead!

Freezing rain continues this morning but should begin to ease by mid-morning! Regardless, roads are EXTREMELY slick and icy. For most of our area, nearly 1/3″ of ice/sleet has fallen and this will create a very slow rush hour out-the-door. Numerous school delays and closures are anticipated!

By mid-morning (9:00am) a dry slot will allow the mixed precipitation to taper and roads will slowly improve…

Around noon, our temperatures should reach above or at 32° and continue to SLOWLY climb to the mid 30’s by 3pm. During this time the upper low will pass overhead and snow showers will be falling across the state. By then, the air aloft will be cold enough to support snow but the surface temperatures will be above freezing so little to no accumulations are expected for downtown.

Slightly milder air returns for Friday and Saturday before a mix of rain and snow on Sunday.