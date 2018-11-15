× Ice storm prompts travel advisories, warnings for several counties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Freezing rain and ice are making it slow going for drivers around central Indiana this morning.

Roads are slick and icy after nearly 1/3” of ice/sleet feel in the overnight hours.

Several counties are under yellow travel advisories or orange travel watches. A travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

An orange travel watch means conditions are a threat to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Counties under a travel advisory:

Boone

Brown

Cass

Clinton

Decatur

Fountain

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Henry

Huntington

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Knox

Madison

Martin

Monroe

Owen

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Sullivan

Tipton

Vanderburgh

Wells

White

Counties under a travel watch: