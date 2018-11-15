LIVE BLOG: Ice Storm Warning in place until noon, roads very slick due to freezing rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do not be in a rush this morning. The ice covering most of central and southern Indiana is no joke.
The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon Thursday. Some areas will receive .25 inches of ice.
The roads and sidewalks are very slick due to freezing rain and sleet accumulation.
We suggest doubling your commute time. DPW started treating the streets at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but they’re still very dangerous.
We’re seeing more than 100 school delays and closings.
DPW crews salted overnight, now dropping blades in some areas. Be careful, still plenty of ice-covered patches on the roads!
1/3 inch of ice is already on our trees and power lines. This could cause even more power outages.
54,264 Duke Energy customers are now affected by power outages.
The Indianapolis Zoo is opening on a 2-hour delay. The
Zoo will open at 11 a.m. today due to the weather conditions.
Traffic conditions at 146th and Keystone
Bill Remeika is out in our FOX59 drive cam. He tells us most of the interstates are now just wet, but they’re still dealing with slush patches and some ice on the off ramps. Light rain is falling on the north side of the city along I-465.
Today is NOT the day you want to rush!! Took me 15 mins to defrost car, almost DOUBLE the amount of time to get into work & almost slipped a few times! Take it easy out there.
Before you get to your car/on the road, be careful on the sidewalks, they are ice-covered too and *very* slick! This is the sidewalk along Virginia Ave downtown:
Duke Energy Power outage update: 45,722 customers are without power right now.
