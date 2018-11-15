× Road crews tackle wet roads, hoping to stave off ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- We’re also keeping a close watch on our roads. So far conditions have been pretty good Thursday and DPW and INDOT want to keep things that way.

“I was expecting them [roads] to be a whole lot slicker, honestly,” said driver Hazmin Lewis.

Drivers we spoke with say some of the tough spots have been the interstate ramps.

“So far, they’ve been a little slick,” said Lewis.

Starting Wednesday night, DPW had 70 trucks out treating Indianapolis roads. A new batch of 70 drivers hit the streets around noon Thursday and will be out until 11:00 p.m.

“Right now, we’re laying down salt and monitoring conditions but we also have our plows attached to the front of our trucks just in case, since you never know what the weather is going to throw at us,” said DPW spokeswoman Charnay Pickett.

INDOT had 763 trucks out statewide, 66 of those covering central Indiana highways. The agency says they’ll monitor conditions and adjust as needed. The side streets, for the most part, also seemed to be in good shape; free of ice but slushy, leaving some to worry about what happens next.

“I’m thinking this is going to re-freeze tonight,” said Catherine Harrison.

Experts say there is a chance that could happen as temperatures are expected to dip into the freezing range Thursday night.

“We’re doing our best to make sure we have that salt laid down to make sure that rush hour commute in the evening is as hassle free as possible,” said Pickett.