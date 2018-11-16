× 11-year-old boy hurt in Rochester bus stop crash being moved to rehab facility

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – The 11-year-old boy injured in the Oct. 30 bus stop crash near Rochester will be moved to a rehabilitation facility.

Maverik Lowe’s mother revealed the news Thursday in a Facebook post.

“Bubby is being moved to rehab here in just a little bit. Please pray because he is scared and nervous and I’m a little nervous myself,” Jocelynne Lowe wrote.

Maverik was seriously injured when a truck hit him and three other children as they were boarding a school bus in Fulton County. The other children—6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl—were killed. They were laid to rest last week.

On Thursday, Alyssa Shepherd, the driver, appeared in court and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. She faces three counts reckless homicide and a count of passing a school bus with its safety arm extended causing injury. Her next hearing is set for Feb. 5, 2019.

Shepherd told investigators she came around the corner on State Road 25 and saw flashing lights but didn’t realize it was a school bus until it was too late.