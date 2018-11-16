Clouds and chill remains; additional snow this weekend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold but dry start underway for your Friday morning! Clouds are heavy in spots and sunshine appears extremely limited, really peeks only. Winds will be breezy throughout the day from the southwest, adding a chill, but they should also push us near 40 degrees late afternoon.

By Saturday evening, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will bring a mix of rain showers and flurries. Colder air will work in on Sunday as snow showers and pockets of light snow move across the state. Light accumulations are expected, but for most only dusting through Sunday night!

Warmer weather still on track for next week from Wednesday through Black Friday, along with sunshine!