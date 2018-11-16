Foundation raising money by selling pre-decorated Christmas trees

Posted 8:42 AM, November 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The week of Thanksgiving is one when a lot of people start decorating their homes for the holidays. If you would rather not hassle with decorating a Christmas tree, you can leave it to the professionals while supporting the Warren Arts and Education Foundation at the same time. Sherman visited the Warren Performing Arts Festival for a preview of the Warren Holiday Treefest.