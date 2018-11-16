× Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries this holiday season!

Every year, more than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry. Many of those are children and seniors. That’s why we are teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to take action and fight hunger in central Indiana this holiday season.

Money is the non-perishable item that food banks really need. As little as $5 can provide 15 meals! Money donations create flexibility since they allow food banks to buy in bulk at wholesale prices.

You can can donate at the following donation websites:

If you would rather make your donation in person you can stop by any of these Financial Center locations:

Castleton: 8245 Allisonville Road

Geist: 11715 Fox Road

Greenwood: 20 N. Emerson Avenue

Lawrence: 7101 E. 56th Street

Lawrence: 8899 E. 56th Street (inside the Major General Emmett J. Bean Building)

Park 100: 5455 W. 86th

Stop 11: 1301 E. Stop 11 Road

It takes the support of the whole community to fight hunger, and every dollar makes a difference. FOX59 needs your help to give back to the community and help feed those in need.