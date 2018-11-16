Homemade charcuterie board

Posted 10:37 AM, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, November 16, 2018

A charcuterie board with meat, cheese, crackers and more is popular for parties.  Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants is here with how to put it together for the holidays.

Featured recipe

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds pork shoulder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced toasted garlic
  • 1/2 cup fresh minced sage
  • 1 ounce white wine
  • 2 cups ice water
  • 1 small container sausage casing

Directions

  1. Grind the pork through a coarse grinding plate. Place into a chilled bowl set into a larger bowl of ice. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, mix in the salt until well blended. Mix in the pepper, garlic, and sage.
  2. Add the white wine and test the consistency by pressing a small ball of meat into the bowl of a spoon and turning the spoon upside down; if the sausage stays for 5 seconds before falling, it’s ready to go! If not, add ice water little by little until you achieve the right balance.
  3. Form into patties or stuff into casings.
  4. Cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side over medium heat until done.