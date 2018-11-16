Homemade charcuterie board

A charcuterie board with meat, cheese, crackers and more is popular for parties. Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants is here with how to put it together for the holidays.
Featured recipe
Ingredients
- 3 pounds pork shoulder
- 1 1/2 tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons minced toasted garlic
- 1/2 cup fresh minced sage
- 1 ounce white wine
- 2 cups ice water
- 1 small container sausage casing
Directions
- Grind the pork through a coarse grinding plate. Place into a chilled bowl set into a larger bowl of ice. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, mix in the salt until well blended. Mix in the pepper, garlic, and sage.
- Add the white wine and test the consistency by pressing a small ball of meat into the bowl of a spoon and turning the spoon upside down; if the sausage stays for 5 seconds before falling, it’s ready to go! If not, add ice water little by little until you achieve the right balance.
- Form into patties or stuff into casings.
- Cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side over medium heat until done.