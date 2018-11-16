Homemade charcuterie board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A charcuterie board with meat, cheese, crackers and more is popular for parties. Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants is here with how to put it together for the holidays.

Featured recipe

Ingredients

3 pounds pork shoulder

1 1/2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced toasted garlic

1/2 cup fresh minced sage

1 ounce white wine

2 cups ice water

1 small container sausage casing

Directions