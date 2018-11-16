× ISP investigating shooting on south side I-65 ramp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating an early Friday morning shooting that occurred on the interstate ramp from southbound I-65 to Southport Road.

ISP has not released many details of the incident other than two people were transported to Eskenazi with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and that the there is no suspect info yet as ISP believes this not to be a random shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.