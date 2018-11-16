× Jingle Rails at Eiteljorg celebrates 9 years of festive holiday fun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of Indianapolis’ most popular and affordable family holiday traditions returns bigger and better for it’s ninth year beginning Saturday at downtown’s Eiteljorg Museum.

Jingle Rails is a locomotive wonderland of model trains, bridges and tunnels that highlights miniature versions of local and national treasures. This year, Jingle Rails newest addition entitled The Great Western Adventure features a trip along iconic U.S. Highway Route 66.

“Each year the Eiteljorg tries to have a new backdrop scene or ‘pod’ in Jingle Rails,” said Steve Sipe, the Eiteljorg’s director of exhibition and graphic design.

Scenes along the over 1,200 feet of track now include Hilbert Circle Theatre, the Indiana State Fair, Monument Circle, Union Station and Lucas Oil Stadium. The trains then head through the national parks of the American West, passing legendary sites, including grand railway lodges, Northwest Coast Native villages, and wonders both natural and human-made—Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Yosemite Falls, Old Faithful, the Las Vegas Strip, Hoover Dam and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to experience the Jingle Rails from Nov. 17 to Jan. 21, which has been named a top holiday attraction in the region by both Midwest Living Magazine and USA Today. The exhibit is included with regular admission to the Eiteljorg. Adults are $15, seniors are $12, youth ages 5 to 17 are $8, and children ages four and under are free.

The Eiteljorg Museum is at located at 500 W. Washington St. on the Central Canal in White River State Park, downtown Indianapolis.

For more information on Jingle Rails: https://eiteljorg.org/exhibitions/jingle-rails/