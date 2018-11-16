× Lawsuit filed on behalf of mother who lost 4 daughters in Flora fire expands to include Sears, others

FLORA, Ind. – A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the mother of four girls killed in a Flora house fire in 2016 is expanding.

In the lawsuit, mother Gaylin Rose is suing her landlord, Josh Ayres, his business partner, Troy Helderman, and their company, Birch Tree Holdings.

The wrongful death suit alleges Rose complained about a lack of working smoke detectors, non-functioning electrical outlets, and non-locking doors in the home before the fire that claimed the lives of the young girls, Keyana, Keyara, Kerrielle and Kionne.

The suit is also going after Whirlpool and Sears over a range appliance in the home that was allegedly defective and created a dangerous situation.

Next Wednesday, Nov. 21, will mark the two-year anniversary of the tragic fire that remains unsolved.

A peer review conducted by the Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the cause of the fire was intentionally set. The investigation has been plagued with setbacks. On the one-year anniversary of the fire, ISP said there was nothing new with the investigation.

If you know anything about the fire, you’re encouraged to call police at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may remain anonymous. There is a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.