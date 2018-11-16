More wintry weather this weekend; holiday warm-up on the menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds for the win today. A temperature inversion (warmer air aloft), kept a lid on our atmosphere and didn't allow for our clouds to clear. So, it was a mainly grey, cool day, as clouds kept temperatures from reaching 40-degrees.

We strung together our tenth straight day below average as the high temperature in Indianapolis only made it to 39°. That's the average high temperature for December 13th!

So where is Fall?? We're actually looking at a warm-up in the forecast. In fact, the 8-14 day outlook suggests that we could see above average temperatures extend all the way into the last week of November. That's something we will have to wait and see.

For tonight, we're focusing on the cool temperatures. It will be dry but wind chill temperatures will lower into the 20's during the evening hours.

Our next chance for wet weather returns tomorrow. It's not a lot and not everyone will see the wintry precip. But the best timing for those that will see the winter weather, comes in the late afternoon and early evening. This look like mainly light snow or flurries, however, a few light rain showers mixed in are possible as well. This could create a few slick spots on the roadways.

A little warm-up tomorrow but temperatures will remain well below average. Sunday will feel a lot like today, however, we're going to add in some wintry precip. Scattered snow showers in the morning, changing to a rain/snow mix for the afternoon are possible. It doesn't look like a lot of snow and only minor accumulations, if any, are expected for those that see snow.

We don't have to wait much longer for milder temperatures. A holiday warm-up is on the menu. One of the busiest travel days of the year is looking great here in Central Indiana. Sunshine with highs in the mid 50's will arrive mid-week and carry over into Thanksgiving.