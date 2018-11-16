× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: DECATUR CENTRAL’S NICK PICKETT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a bad snap, Decatur Central quarterback Parket Harrington scoops up the ball and heavs it downfield to Nick Pickett at the 10 yard line. The Hawks would score on the drive on the way to a 27-24 win over Columbus East to earn a berth in the 5A Championship.

NOMINEE #2: WARREN CENTRAL'S RON GILL AND KALEP THOMPSON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a late 4th and Goal from the 1, the Warren defense stiffened up, led by Ron Gill and Kaleb Thompson, keeping Center Grove out of the end zone to preserve a 27-20 win, an undefeated season, and a spot in the 6A Championship game.