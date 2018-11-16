× Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old man from western Indiana

CLINTON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 22-year-old man from Clinton, which is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis.

Corlin Alexander Yowell was last seen at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Yowell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Yowell is described as being a white male, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Yowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3838 or 911.