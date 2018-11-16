Stranger Danger: Possible east side burglar caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An east side family woke up to find an alarming stranger at the door. It happened on Campbell Avenue early Wednesday morning. The family discovered video of the possible intruder on their home camera system.

“It didn’t seem whether he cared that he got caught," said homeowner Kristen Scott.

In the video, the man rings the family's door bell before peering in the kitchen window. He appeared to be carrying a tool, while wearing a headlamp, lugging a backpack with rope and zip ties attached to it.

“Now I'm thinking, if he had gotten access to our home what would he have done?” Scott questioned.

“Zip ties, a rope, yeah not your typical person looking for change," said Kristen's husband Bill Scott. “That to me just kind of screams professional thief.”

IMPD is investigating the situation as well as others. In the days leading up to the incident, the neighborhood became a hotbed for crime. On nearby Bolton Avenue, there were two burglaries and three car break-ins. Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, there were a total of eight incidents in the area that fall under theft or burglary.