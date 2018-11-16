× Student suspected of making threat at Noblesville High School detained, expulsion proceedings begun

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville High School student was detained Friday after he allegedly wrote a racist and threatening message on a restroom wall.

Officials with Noblesville Schools say they have begun expulsion proceedings against the 15-year-old boy suspected of making the threat.

The district says the high school will be in session on Monday, but with an increased police presence and weekend activities will continue as scheduled.

According to the district, police began investigating the threat in question immediately and extra safety precautions were taken. Since it did not convey an immediate threat, officials say they followed police protocol before notifying parents.

Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer issued this statement in regards to the situation:

“The cruelty, hatred and ugliness that we’ve seen in our community is heartbreaking and as a school district and community we are better than this. We must stand together against violence and racism. We have engaged our Noblesville Diversity Coalition (NDC) and NHS student leaders to join us tomorrow for an important conversation about ensuring all our students and staff feel safe, respected and included in our community. Community members are invited to attend this conversation Saturday November 17 from 3-4:30PM at Ivy Tech in Noblesville. The event will be a time to share and listen to one another, think about ways we can stand together to show our love and support of all people and discuss ways we can help to unify our community. Noblesville Schools counselors will also available at the event for those who need support.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-776-6371.

The threat comes two days after a judge ruled a 13-year-old boy who admitted to shooting two people at Noblesville West Middle School in May will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he is 18 years old.