Take a look at this: Color blind cop sees color for the first time!

Check out these viral stories in today's "Take a look at this!"

The Cincinatti Ballet's production of The Nutcracker has a new cast member -- a tutu-wearing hippo!

But, not just any hippo: Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's viral sensation.

This isn't the first time a hippopotamus has donned a tutu, but Fiona isn't your average hippo -- she's a bonafide viral celebrity. The Cincinnati Zoo's "Fiona Show" on Facebook has over 1.4 million followers.

The Nutcracker's wardrobe team spent weeks designing constructing the six-foot Fiona costume.

The show is in production now and will run Dec. 13 - 24.

A gift for a cop in California has opened his eyes to a whole new world!

Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Dishmon has been color blind his entire life.

Co-workers surprised him with a pair of EnChroma glasses, which help correct color blindness.

His reaction to seeing color for the first time was priceless.

"What do you see?" "A different world," Dismon said.

The surprise was organized by Deputy Samantha Freese.

Freese and Dishmon have worked together for eight years and have become very close.