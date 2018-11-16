Tipton police search for car after drive-by shooting at mobile home park

TIPTON, Ind. – Police in Tipton are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting from early Friday morning.

According to the Tipton Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to South County Road 25 West in response to reports of shots fired. Deputies from the Tipton Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Police said someone opened fire at a residence in the Country Living mobile home community. The people inside were uninjured, although police said gunfire struck the home.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and asked for surveillance video from nearby homes. Tipton police released a surveillance image of a car seen in the area. They believe it’s a Ford and released a photo of a similar make and model.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no known motive.

Anyone with information should call the Tipton Police Department Investigation Division at 765-675-1282 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.