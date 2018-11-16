Toddler learning to live after quad amputation: ‘He’s going to be great, aren’t you Jeremiah?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young boy is discovering a new way to live after a mystery illness forced doctors to amputate the latter portion of all four of his limbs.

The story of Jeremiah Cox has captured the nation with the family fielding calls and donations coming from all across the country.

“I'm breathless when I see how many people contact us, follow our story," his father Nicholas Thompson said.

Doctors at Riley’s Hospital for Children are working to prepare his limbs for prosthetics and said, “The key is to fit them as soon as possible, but also as safely as possible."

Dr. Chuck Dietzen is the Chief of Pediatric Rehabilitation at the hospital. He said the process involves teaching him to stretch his new legs and to balance himself. Dr. Dietzen believes he will run and walk again.

“Believe it or not, the most basic starting principal here is just to maintain the range of the residual limbs," Dr. Dietzen said.

His parents were skeptical, and wondered whether their son's personality would return as he healed.

“At first I didn’t have hope, and now I do," his mother Ashley Cox said, "Everything that’s happened to him, he still smiles.”

Jeremiah is eager to go home, with doctors calling his siblings the greatest therapy of all.

“How do other people experience you when something like this has happened,” Dr. Dietzen said, "Jeremiah's got a great spirit, great sense of humor.”

Jeremiah will head home on November 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.