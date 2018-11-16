Drones are a popular holiday gift. The Consumer Technology Association expects sales to be up 8% from last year, but there's more to gifting one of these devices than just taking it out of the box. We spoke with a representative to discuss the latest trends and what steps you need to take if you receive one.
What to know before gifting drones this holiday season
