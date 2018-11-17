‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Indiana Repertory Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For more than 150 years, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has been told across the world. It’s a story of reflection, community, legacy; a story that the Indiana Repertory Theatre will tell for the 28th year this holiday season.

IRT Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Hanna joins our FOX59 Morning Team with two of these year's Tiny Tims: Holland Barnes and Katherine Boice. Hanna, who served as the assistant director last year, is directing Eli Lilly and Company presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for the first time. Hanna said he hopes his version will highlight a hope for change.

The holiday classic is adding something new this year to the performance as well by offering a Sensory Friendly Performance on Dec. 26, which is designed to create a welcoming experience for all, including those with autism or other sensory sensitivities.

Other events include Holiday Hoopla and the IRT’s donation drive Scrooge Gives Back on November 16, planned in partnership with Indiana Blood Center, The Salvation Army and IndyHumane.

Run dates for A Christmas Carol is Nov. 17 through Dec. 26. There is no intermission and the run time is approximately an hour and a half. Tickets and times for the various shows can be found on their website.