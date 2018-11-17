Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Mass Ave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- November is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. What better way to shop local than by hitting up one of Indy's most popular spots, Mass Ave.

Mass Ave Merchants Association members Amanda Tafflinger - owner of Homespun Modern Homemade - and Brianna Doles - owner of Penn and Beech Candle Company - show off just some of the wares up for grab at their small businesses to our FOX59 Morning News Team.

Stores may be opening at 9 a.m. for Small Business Saturday, but shoppers may want to arrive early as the first 10 will be awarded with Mass Ave swag bags adorned with the Mass Ave logo, courtesy of participating merchants, restaurants/bars, service providers, entertainment venues, and more. Bags includes merchandise, coupons, and gift cards.