× Columbus Zoo mourns loss of baby giraffe

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who was born the day before Halloween.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the zoo said, “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that Ubumwe, the female Masai giraffe calf born on Oct. 30, passed away today at approximately 8:30 a.m. At this time, the cause is unknown, and we will not have more information until a necropsy (animal autopsy) is conducted and a pathology report is received in several weeks.”

Her care team noted Friday afternoon that Ubumwe’s behavior and appearance began to change. The zoo’s veterinarians found that she was a bit constipated and administered fluids and pain medication to minimize any gastrointestinal discomfort.

Friday night, she continued to receive intensive care and appeared comfortable and stable overnight, the zoo wrote.

Early Saturday morning, her health reportedly deteriorated rapidly and she passed away.

The zoo said a necropsy is being conducted and they will provide more updates later on.