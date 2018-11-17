× November 17, 2013 – Indiana’s second largest tornado outbreak

Today marks the five year anniversary for Indiana’s second largest tornado outbreak (Largest IN tornado outbreak was on June 2, 1990 with 37 tornadoes).

We look back on the destruction left behind by the 30s tornadoes that traveled over the state that day. Many remember the EF-2 tornado that damaged the gymnasium at Southwestern Middle School, or how an EF-3 tornado ripped through a business south of Lafayette.

It was an unseasonably warm Sunday as temperatures surged into the 60s across central Indiana. Indianapolis climbed to 66 degrees that afternoon with a high of 70 degrees in Evansville! Dew points rose into lower 60s ahead of a strong cold front. The unstable air mass ahead of the boundary triggered severe thunderstorms, including super cells within the main line.

Sixteen tornadoes touched down within the National Weather Service of Indianapolis CWA (County Warning Area). Most of the activity occurred northwest of Indianapolis, including Boone, Carroll and Tippecanoe counties.

(Photo below courtesy of National Weather Service)

There was one EF-0 tornado and six EF-1 tornadoes within the Indianapolis (FOX59) viewing area. Eight of the tornadoes were ranked as an EF-2 (Scale out of 5).

The strongest tornado in Indiana that Sunday was an EF-3, originating southeast of Lafayette. It traveled about 29 miles through southern Carroll County with the path ending within southern Cass County. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service estimated its peak wind speed at 140 MPH.

Thankfully there were no reported deaths within Indiana from the November 13, 2017 tornado outbreak.