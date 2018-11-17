× Tracking a break from our unusually cold pattern

IT COULD BE WORSE

We may be in a cold and dreary weather pattern, but at least it’s nothing like the severe weather outbreak we had on this day, 5 years ago. Today marks the anniversary of Indiana’s second largest tornado outbreak, with the 30 recorded tornadoes. You can find more information on that event here!

UNUSUALLY COLD

We’re just dealing with cold temperatures and some spotty light rain in our northern counties this evening. Temperatures rose a few degrees higher than yesterday but they are still running far below average. When we should be in the lower 50’s temperatures topped out in the lower 40’s today, making it the 11th straight day below normal. In fact, we’ve been in quite the cold pattern for over a month now. 32 of the last 37 days have been below average, making the period between October 11th and today rank as the 3rd coldest on record, for those dates. Plus, it’s the coldest its been for that period in over 40 years!

WEEKEND FINISHES COLD WITH LIGHT RAIN/SNOW

Our cold pattern will continue and we’ll keep the chance for a few light rain and snow showers tomorrow. Snow will mainly be overnight through early Sunday in our far northern counties. No more than a dusting is expected. As we head into the afternoon, a few passing rain showers are possible across central and south-central Indiana. Most of the day will be dry.

HOLIDAY WARM-UP COMING!

Warmer temperatures are on the way! We dry out early next week and highs slowly climb to more mild conditions by the holiday.