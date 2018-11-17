Winter-like weather through the weekend; light snow totals possible tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana is setting up for a winter-like weather pattern through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below average with a chance for rain/snow mix both days. Our northernmost counties even have a chance of seeing “sticking” snow by Sunday morning!

Skies will stay overcast for much of the day as a storm system approaches the state. Steady precipitation will arrive this afternoon falling as mostly rain. Snowflakes may mix in the showers as temperatures fall through the evening hours.

FOX Futurecast shows a band of snow setting up north of Lafayette and Peru overnight, which could bring minor snow accumulations north of the FOX59 viewing area. Less than 1” of snow may accumulate for parts of White, Miami and Wabash counties (northernmost counties). A dusting could stick north of Indianapolis.

Light, scattered snowfall will linger into Sunday morning and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will rise near 40 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

The system will begin to exit the area late Sunday with drier air beginning to build back in on Monday. Great news for those traveling for the holiday weekend! There is going to be a long, dry stretch of dry weather through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will become milder with highs in the 50s returning on Wednesday.