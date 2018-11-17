Work up a Thanksgiving appetite at the Drumstick Dash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Before sitting down to a big meal on Thanksgiving, how about working up an appetite?

The 16th annual Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash, presented by Huntington, returns to Broad Ripple Avenue with all proceeds from the race going toward providing meals and care to homeless men, women and children in the community.

The race offers two different course: a 4.6 mile dash along with a shorter 2.75 mile option. The race kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thursday in front of Broad Ripple High School. For the safety of all participants, dogs and skates aren't allowed.

Volunteers are always needed and welcomed. Those wishing to lend their help or register for the dash can visit their website.