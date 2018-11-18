× 2 teens die in Kokomo crash, driver charged with reckless homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo say two teens are dead after a driver allegedly crossed a centerline early Sunday morning while intoxicated.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were dispatched to US35 near 80 W on the report of a vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they observed a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 26-year-old Treudon Johnson, of Logansport, and a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by Elizabeth Smith, 18, of Logansport.

Police believe Johnson was traveling eastbound of US 35 and crossed the centerline, striking the Kia Soul.

Inside the Smiths’ car were four juveniles. Two died from their injuries at the hospital. They have been identified as 16-year-old Auden Myers, of Logansport, and 17-year-old Haley Begley, also of Logansport.

A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were transported to the hospital with injuries. The male is at Eskenazi and the female is reportedly at Methodist. Smith was also transported to Eskenazi hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Johnson was transported to Howard Regional Health with minor injuries. He was later transported to Howard County Jail after police believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He has been charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of driving while suspended causing death and three counts of driving while suspended causing bodily injury.

This case is still under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff Department and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.